Sunday, December 17, 2023
Man killed over old enmity

APP
December 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Mamonkanjan police station. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Nadeem along with his accomplic­es opened fire on his rival Salabat resident of Chak No.492-GB to avenge an old enmity. 

MAN’S BODY FOUND FROM CANAL

The body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Lundianwala police station. A spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spot­ted the body floating on surface of water near milk factory on Jaran­wala-Lahore Road and informed Rescue-1122. Rescue divers rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was later on handed over to the area police for its identification and further investigation, he added.

ONE DIES, THREE INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist died while three others were injured in a road acci­dent in Thikriwala police limits. 

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding truck hit two motorcycles near the Sadhar Bypass Chowk on Jhang Road. As a result, Muhammad Ashfaq, 56, was seriously injured and died instantly, while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to three other victims including Abdul Rehman, 19, Musarrat Bibi, 30, and Gulzara Bibi, 60. The police took the body into custody and im­pounded the truck while an investi­gation is ongoing, he added.

