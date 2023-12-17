Minister directs to expedite land record settlement in merged areas

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, empha­sized the significance of the land record settlement and digitization project in the merged tribal areas. He urged the authorities to expedite the project during a meeting held at the office of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR).

The meeting, chaired by the caretaker minister, in­cluded Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Ikramullah, board members, and project officers. They detailed the aims, objectives, and current pro­gress of the land settlement project. Presently, the project encompasses the settlement and digitization of lands in 7 sub-divisions of the merged districts, with an additional 18 sub-divisions incorporated into the new PC One. Updates revealed the completion of land measurement in Upper Kuram, Lower Kuram, and Landi Kotal sub-divisions. Dr Aamer Abdullah highlighted the project’s potential to resolve disputes arising from land and related issues in the merged districts, emphasizing the need for acceleration.

Moreover, he instructed the inclusion of an effec­tive public awareness component in the project. Ad­ditionally, a specialized IT tool, featuring a formalized grievance redressal procedure and feedback mecha­nisms, was recommended to streamline the project’s management.