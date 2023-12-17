Mushaal urges world to do more, raise voice against continues injustices in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick Saturday urged that the United Nations bodies, world powers and hu­man rights organiza­tions should do more and raise their voice against continues injus­tices against innocent Kashmiris in Indian il­legally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to PTV news channel, she regretted, “The international com­munity is mysteriously quite over the Indian Supreme Court verdict despite knowing that the India is committing worst human rights vio­lations in IIOJ&K.” She mentioned, “Pakistan has always advocated the Kashmir cause on all international forums and will continue to do so till the people of Kashmir get their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.” “No doubt despite the worst atroci­ties by the Indian forces, the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris is gain­ing momentum with each passing day and the time will come when the people of Kashmir will get their fundamental right of plebiscite, she also expressed hope.” “It is incumbent upon the international com­munity to fulfill its re­sponsibility in alleviat­ing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and as­sisting them in realizing their fundamental right to self-determination,” she stressed. Mushaal said indigenous move­ment of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination would continue till getting rid of Indian subjugation, adding, lasting peace in South Asian region could not be achieved without resolving the issue. Re­plying a query, she high­lighted, “Indian occupy­ing forces have not kept any stone unturned in making a high record of human rights violation.” “Everyday new methods are being invented, ad­opted, introduced and practiced in the name of security and social or­der to exploit people of IIOJ&K,” she added.