Nawaz chairs PML-N meeting to finalise promising candidates from Bahawalpur

LAHORE - The 11th meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was held at the party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday. In a statement, former Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting and PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the parliamentary board meeting worked on finalising the selection of promising candidates from the Bahawalpur Division. The meeting was chaired by party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and the party president, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president and chief organiser of PMLN, former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, election cell chairman Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and the president of the party in Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, also participated in the meeting. In addition to the central and provincial office bearers, regional coordinators were also present in the Board meeting, she said. Marriyum mentioned that from 2nd December until now, the Parliamentary Board has deliberated on candidates from Sargodha Division, Rawalpindi District, Hazara Division, Malakand Division, Balochistan Province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khaneewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Narowal.