Nawaz chairs PML-N meeting to finalise promising candidates from Bahawalpur

LAHORE - The 11th meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was held at the party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday. In a statement, former Federal Minister Informa­tion and Broadcasting and PMLN Secretary Informa­tion Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the parliamenta­ry board meeting worked on finalising the selection of promising candidates from the Bahawalpur Di­vision. The meeting was chaired by party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if, and the party presi­dent, Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president and chief organ­iser of PMLN, former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, election cell chairman Ish­aq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and the presi­dent of the party in Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, also par­ticipated in the meeting. In addition to the central and provincial office bear­ers, regional coordinators were also present in the Board meeting, she said. Marriyum mentioned that from 2nd December un­til now, the Parliamentary Board has deliberated on candidates from Sargodha Division, Rawalpindi Dis­trict, Hazara Division, Mal­akand Division, Baloch­istan Province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khanee­wal, Vehari, Lodhran, Mul­tan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Si­alkot, and Narowal.