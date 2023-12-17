Nida Dar ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s team cap­tain, Nida Dar, has been ruled out of the third ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, 18 December.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Nida was struck on her face by a ball during the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queen­stown on Monday, 11 Decem­ber, and was forced to miss the second ODI at Hagley Oval after developing symptoms of concussion.

She has shown much im­provement over the last two days after being assessed by the doctor and team physio. However, she still requires some more time to recover from concussion and keeping in mind the wellbeing of the player, Nida has been advised further rest and hence will not be available for the final match of the tour.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the side in the absence of regular captain, Nida. Under Fatima Sana’s maiden ODI as captain, Pakistan lost a thrill­er against White Ferns by one wicket on Friday. The ICC and PCB Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Fatima, scored 90 not out with the bat – her highest score in this format – and also bagged two wickets.

Reacting to missing out on the third ODI, Nida said, “I am disappointed to not be avail­able for the final game. The way the girls have performed on the New Zealand tour is incredible, and I am really proud of each and every mem­ber of the team.

“Fatima Sana has shown great maturity in her captain­cy by leading from the front in the last game and taking the side close to a win, which was exceptional. Even though we have lost the ODI series, the way girls have fought on the ground and shown char­acter is great to see. I am sure they will continue to show the same spirit in the third ODI and will end the tour on the winning note.”

PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR THIRD ODI: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Ma­roof, Ghulam Fatima, Munee­ba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Par­vaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Wa­heeda Akhtar.