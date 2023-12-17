No let-up in Kashmir struggle: Sardar Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) - Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister AJK has said that immense sacrifices by the Kashmiris for their right to self-choose their future destiny is a sacrosanct mission to be accomplished at all costs under all circumstances. Immediate South Asian peace and security are linked with the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as openly acknowledged by the 1948, 1949 Kashmir rulings by the UN Security Council, he reminded. He was addressing his party cadre attending the Fateha Khawani sessions held on Saturday at the graves of several Kashmiri elders buried in various graveyards in the federal metropolis and its outskirts. On Fateha Khawani Day observed for Kashmiri elders who had been exerting Kashmir cause role in their lifetime, Sardar Attique Khan President Muslim Conference said that an Indian occupier of a part of the Jammu and Kashmir region cannot deaden the spirit of Kashmiri rights fighters by any machination. UN organization stands by the Kashmir cause right from the day this dispute erupted in South Asia in 1947. UN Security Council’s rulings on the Kashmir dispute are an open support to the Kashmiris in their demand for implementation of self-determination rights as a solution, he pointed out, the Kashmiri leader said.