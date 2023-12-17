No let-up in Kashmir struggle: Sardar Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) - Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister AJK has said that immense sac­rifices by the Kashmiris for their right to self-choose their future destiny is a sac­rosanct mission to be accom­plished at all costs under all circumstances. Immediate South Asian peace and secu­rity are linked with the reso­lution of the Kashmir dispute as openly acknowledged by the 1948, 1949 Kashmir rulings by the UN Security Council, he reminded. He was addressing his party cadre attending the Fateha Khawani sessions held on Saturday at the graves of sev­eral Kashmiri elders buried in various graveyards in the federal metropolis and its outskirts. On Fateha Kha­wani Day observed for Kash­miri elders who had been exerting Kashmir cause role in their lifetime, Sardar At­tique Khan President Muslim Conference said that an In­dian occupier of a part of the Jammu and Kashmir region cannot deaden the spirit of Kashmiri rights fighters by any machination. UN organi­zation stands by the Kashmir cause right from the day this dispute erupted in South Asia in 1947. UN Security Coun­cil’s rulings on the Kashmir dispute are an open support to the Kashmiris in their de­mand for implementation of self-determination rights as a solution, he pointed out, the Kashmiri leader said.