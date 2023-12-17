Online cab driver, passenger killed in targeted attack

KARACHI-Two individuals lost their lives, and a woman sustained injuries as armed assailants opened fire on a car on Saturday near the Nazimabad No. 2 Inquiry Office Karachi. According to police, the armed terrorists on a motorcycle targeted a vehicle, firing from both sides and resulting in the death of two occupants, with a woman on the back seat sustaining injuries. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Tariq Qureshi, while the identity of the second victim remains unknown. The injured woman, identified as Benish, is the wife of the late Tariq Qureshi. According to SSP Central Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Tariq and his wife were leaving Sakhi Hasan’s wedding hall to attend a wedding ceremony when terrorists targeted them near the Nazimabad Inquiry Office. The incident is currently under investigation. Tariq Qureshi sustained nine gunshot wounds, the driver of the vehicle was shot twice, and Benish suffered a gunshot wound to her hand. The Crime Scene Unit examining the site revealed that shots were fired from both sides of the vehicle. While three coins of a 30-bore pistol were recovered from the vehicle, bullet shells have not been found yet.