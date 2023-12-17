Pakistan expresses deep concerns over use of modern weapons by TTP

UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the possession and use of modern and sophisticated weapons by the ter­rorist group TTP. Delivering his statement at the UN Security Coun­cil Open Debate on addressing the threat posed by diversion, illicit traf­ficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons to peace and se­curity, in New York, Deputy Perma­nent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Usman Jadoon said terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these arms. They acquire them from illicit arms markets or receive them from entities that want to destabilize a particular region or country.

He said it is the responsibility of all the states and the UN to take mea­sures to prevent illicit trade, trans­fer and diversion of these arms. He demanded an investigation into how the TTP acquired the sophisticated weapons being used against Paki­stan’s border and other posts.

The Ambassador said Pakistan will continue to work closely with the in­ternational community towards ex­posing those who are responsible for supporting, financing and exter­nally sponsoring such operations.