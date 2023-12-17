Pakistan to observe Monday as day of mourning on demise of Kuwaiti Emir

Pakistan will observe Monday, Dec 18, as a day of mourning on the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has declared Dec 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan with the royal family, government and people of Kuwait on the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on that day [Monday].