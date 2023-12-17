Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan to observe Monday as day of mourning on demise of Kuwaiti Emir

Pakistan to observe Monday as day of mourning on demise of Kuwaiti Emir
Web Desk
8:25 PM | December 17, 2023
National

Pakistan will observe Monday, Dec 18, as a day of mourning on the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has declared Dec 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan with the royal family, government and people of Kuwait on the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on that day [Monday].

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023