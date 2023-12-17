Patriotism is waning

Amid ongoing political upheav­al and worsening econom­ic conditions, both the youth and adults are losing hope for Paki­stan’s future. A significant portion of the population desires to relo­cate abroad for a more comfortable and prosperous life, whether in the West or the Middle East.

This despair is reflected in alarm­ing statistics: in 2022, 92,000 edu­cated professionals, including doc­tors, engineers, IT experts, and accountants, left Pakistan. In the first few months of 2023 alone, ap­proximately 200,000 people have already departed. Those who re­main either lack the resources to move abroad or are reluctant to leave their families. Consequently, a sense of hopelessness permeates the air, especially among the young­er generation, where patriotism is dwindling, replaced by cynicism and scepticism about Pakistan’s future.

Addressing this crisis requires collective effort. How can we con­tribute to healing our nation?

SARA ILYAS DADABHOY,

Karachi.