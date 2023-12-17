Patriotism is waning

Amid ongoing political upheaval and worsening economic conditions, both the youth and adults are losing hope for Pakistan’s future. A significant portion of the population desires to relocate abroad for a more comfortable and prosperous life, whether in the West or the Middle East.
This despair is reflected in alarming statistics: in 2022, 92,000 educated professionals, including doctors, engineers, IT experts, and accountants, left Pakistan. In the first few months of 2023 alone, approximately 200,000 people have already departed. Those who remain either lack the resources to move abroad or are reluctant to leave their families. Consequently, a sense of hopelessness permeates the air, especially among the younger generation, where patriotism is dwindling, replaced by cynicism and scepticism about Pakistan’s future.
Addressing this crisis requires collective effort. How can we contribute to healing our nation?
SARA ILYAS DADABHOY,
Karachi.