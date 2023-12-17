Sunday, December 17, 2023
PEC holds final year design projects competition

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Satur­day the young generation might be equipped with modern technologies to establish an import sub­stitution industry by utilising domestic raw ma­terial. He was addressing the ‘Final year design projects’ competition, arranged by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for their financial as­sistance, here. He stressed the need to innovate the engineering sector so that local industrialists could start manufacturing machinery and gradu­ally upgrade it according to domestic needs and ecosystem. He also urged the academic institu­tions to focus on the practical training of the stu­dents enabling them to produce the latest machin­ery to cater country’s export needs. The industry and academia must collaborate to get rid of im­ports and make Pakistan self-sufficient in all sec­tors of economy, he stressed.

‘Sacrifices of APS martyrs to be remembered forever’

