PEC holds final year design projects competition

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Satur­day the young generation might be equipped with modern technologies to establish an import sub­stitution industry by utilising domestic raw ma­terial. He was addressing the ‘Final year design projects’ competition, arranged by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for their financial as­sistance, here. He stressed the need to innovate the engineering sector so that local industrialists could start manufacturing machinery and gradu­ally upgrade it according to domestic needs and ecosystem. He also urged the academic institu­tions to focus on the practical training of the stu­dents enabling them to produce the latest machin­ery to cater country’s export needs. The industry and academia must collaborate to get rid of im­ports and make Pakistan self-sufficient in all sec­tors of economy, he stressed.