PESHAWAR - An official from the Mo­torway Police informed APP on Saturday that the Peshawar Motorway MI has been temporarily closed due to intense fog.

“The closure spans from Peshawar to Rish­kai due to limited visibil­ity caused by heavy fog,” added Motorway offi­cials.

In the interest of public safety, officials strongly advised against unneces­sary travel during foggy conditions. Additionally, they urged individuals to utilize fog lights in their vehicles.