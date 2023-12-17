PM Kakar to visit Kuwait tomorrow to condole demise of Kuwaiti emir: FO

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait on Monday (tomorrow) to condole the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, according to the Foreign Office.

A spokesperson for the FO in a post on X, formerly Twitter, announced on Sunday that the prime minister would convey to the royal family, government and people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.