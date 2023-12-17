Sunday, December 17, 2023
Police arrest 3 bike-lifters with 8 stolen motorcycles  

APP
December 17, 2023
RAWALPINDI

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested three bike-lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Saturday. 

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Shehzad, Ijaz, and Afzal, and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. 

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars. He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

APP

