Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Saturday. He informed that police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. Fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage, he said and informed that Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination. Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents. The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said. In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

A total of 3286 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 1158 cases were registered during the last 24 hours. All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.