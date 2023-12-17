Poor visibility, dense fog prompt closure of motorway

With intensification of fog and poor visibility, the authorities concerned are prompted to close Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for traffic.

Lahore to Islamabad and Lahore to Sialkot Motorway M-11 have been shut for traffic for low visibility.

The duration of fog in atmosphere has prolonged due to severe cold weather which is reducing visibility on highways and troubling the motorists to have a smooth sailing.

In the wake of such weather condition, most of sections of national motorways have been closed.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Ammara Ather, directed the circle police officers to be present along with the additional personnel on the internal and external routes of the city.

The CTO added that the load of the traffic has increased in the city due to the closure of the Motorway, and further directed the traffic officers to use reflectors and flasher lights as indicators for the drivers.

The Punjab police urged the road usere4s to use front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling in daylight during the foggy season.

According to the Motorway police, the motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz to Khanqah Dogran and M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib, M4 Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian, Faizpur to Samudari has been closed.