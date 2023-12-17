PPP to regain power with support of people, says Gilani

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister and Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the People’s Party would regain power with public support. He was talking to people after attending a dinner at residence of Safeer Khan and Sami Khan. Gilani stated that PPP would create jobs for unemployed youth. He remarked that the PPP would vigorously combat opponent political parties. He urged party workers to keep themselves engaged in door-to-door campaigns to disseminate the PPP’s message effectively. PPP would amicably serve the masses, said Gilani. He underscored his dedication to principled politics, asserting that whether in power or not, he consistently upheld values for the people. He however also emphasized the party’s reliance on its frontline workers, who tirelessly work day and night to convey the Peoples Party’s message and ensure the success of its candidates.
NAYYER BOKHARI ISSUES DIRECTIVES TO ALL PARTY WINGS
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, issued directives to all party wings on Saturday to actively commence the general election campaign throughout the country. Bokhari, in a statement, urged PPP leaders and workers to serve as ambassadors for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He specifically instructed the PPP Lawyers’ Forum to provide legal guidance to the party’s candidates. Additionally, he encouraged women to participate in door-to-door campaigns to disseminate information about the party manifesto. Bokhari further emphasized the role of the Peoples Student Federation, Peoples Youth, and Peoples Labour Bureau, urging their office bearers and workers to effectively convey Bilawal Bhutto’s narrative to the masses in the upcoming elections. Nayyer Bokhari highlighted Bilawal Bhutto’s commitment to addressing critical issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inflation, emphasizing these as crucial components of party’s narrative.