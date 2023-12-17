PPP to regain power with support of people, says Gilani

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister and Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the People’s Party would regain power with public support. He was talking to people after at­tending a dinner at residence of Safeer Khan and Sami Khan. Gi­lani stated that PPP would cre­ate jobs for unemployed youth. He remarked that the PPP would vigorously combat opponent political parties. He urged party workers to keep themselves engaged in door-to-door cam­paigns to disseminate the PPP’s message effectively. PPP would amicably serve the masses, said Gilani. He underscored his dedication to principled poli­tics, asserting that whether in power or not, he consistently upheld values for the people. He however also emphasized the party’s reliance on its frontline workers, who tirelessly work day and night to convey the Peo­ples Party’s message and ensure the success of its candidates.

NAYYER BOKHARI ISSUES DIRECTIVES TO ALL PARTY WINGS

Secretary General of the Paki­stan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, issued direc­tives to all party wings on Sat­urday to actively commence the general election cam­paign throughout the country. Bokhari, in a statement, urged PPP leaders and workers to serve as ambassadors for Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He specifically instructed the PPP Lawyers’ Forum to provide legal guidance to the party’s candidates. Additionally, he en­couraged women to participate in door-to-door campaigns to disseminate information about the party manifesto. Bokhari further emphasized the role of the Peoples Student Federation, Peoples Youth, and Peoples La­bour Bureau, urging their office bearers and workers to effec­tively convey Bilawal Bhutto’s narrative to the masses in the upcoming elections. Nayyer Bokhari highlighted Bilawal Bhutto’s commitment to address­ing critical issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inflation, emphasizing these as crucial components of party’s narrative.