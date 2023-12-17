Protection of women at educational institutions, workplaces vital to empower them: Baligh

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that protection of women at educational institutions and workplaces holds key importance to empower them. He was talking to Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Saturday. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that there was a comprehensive policy of the Higher Education Commission to protect women from harassment at educational institutions. He said that the Protection against Harassment Act, 2010 provides legal protection to women and aims to provide a safe working environment for women. The Governor Punjab further said that as chancellor, he has given special instructions to the administration of the universities to implement the higher education policy in letter and spirit in order to ensure harassment free environment for female students. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Ombudsman for Protection of Women Against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar said that it is very important for women to be aware of the laws of harassment in educational institutions and workplaces. She said that her office is also playing a role in providing justice to the women in inheritance rights cases.