Protection of women at educational institutions, workplaces vital to empower them: Baligh

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that pro­tection of women at educational in­stitutions and workplaces holds key importance to empower them. He was talking to Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Saturday. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that there was a comprehensive policy of the High­er Education Commission to protect women from harassment at educa­tional institutions. He said that the Protection against Harassment Act, 2010 provides legal protection to women and aims to provide a safe working environment for women. The Governor Punjab further said that as chancellor, he has given special instructions to the adminis­tration of the universities to imple­ment the higher education policy in letter and spirit in order to ensure harassment free environment for female students. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Ombudsman for Protection of Women Against Ha­rassment, Fauzia Waqar said that it is very important for women to be aware of the laws of harassment in educational institutions and work­places. She said that her office is also playing a role in providing jus­tice to the women in inheritance rights cases.