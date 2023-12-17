PTI says will not boycott February 8 general elections

ISLAMABAD - The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that they party would not boy­cott the February 8 general elections and the im­pression was wrong that it wanted to delay the election. These remarks came from at least two se­nior leaders of the party a day after the Supreme Court suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) or­der staying the appointment of returning officers for the elections and directed the electoral watch­dog to notify a schedule for the polls.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail said that PTI respected the decision of the SC but they should also be provided with a level play­ing field. He said that the PTI had always tried to protect democracy from derailing. He objected to the decision of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) to appoint returning officers from the district administration and added that this move did not reflect transparency in elections.

Gohar said that PTI had filed a petition in the LHC that rerunning officers should be appoint­ed from the judiciary. He underlined that the apex court has issued contempt notice to PTI’s addi­tional secretary general Umair Niazi and added that no one would approach the courts to get jus­tice if petitioners were served with such notices.

On the other hand, senior lawyer and PTI lead­er Hamid Khan talking to a private TV chan­nel said that the impression was wrong that his party wanted to delay the elections. “PTI has a stance from the very first day that elections should be held within 90 days,” he said.

He said that the PTI would give explanation to the apex court and present its reservations about the appointment of returning officers be­fore it. “We will tell the Supreme Court that PTI is not in favour of derailing democracy.” He said that the electoral watchdog was not impartial anymore and that the reservations of PTI should be addressed in this connection.