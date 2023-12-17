PU, Jiangxi University sign 8 MoUs

LAHORE - A Pun­jab University (PU) delegation comprising nine senior profes­sors, deans and heads of de­partments, led by Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, visited Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, China. A meeting was held at the uni­versity and eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed to facilitate collaborative efforts. The delegation toured various departments and the library, exploring opportuni­ties for academic and research cooperation. The Advisory Board of the Confucius Institute showed keen interest in fortify­ing the Centre, emphasising the importance of collaboration. Overall, the meeting served as a significant step towards fos­tering stronger ties between the two universities, paving the way for fruitful collaborations in various areas including facul­ty and student exchanges, joint scientific research, cooperative education and people-to-peo­ple exchanges in future. Dr Kha­lid Mahmood, while talking to the media representatives, said “we should work together for the best future of our students and Pak-China friendship”. He hoped that our teachers and students would soon benefit from the MoUs signed with the universities in China. He said that they were trying to solve problems being faced by stu­dents in their educational jour­ney from the first day and work would continue in future.