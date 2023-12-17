Punjab CM grants approval for museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

LAHORE - In a significant move, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has granted approval for the establishment of a muse­um showcasing historical items associated with the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

This museum, located adja­cent to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, aims to be a haven for those with a penchant for Iqbal knowledge.

Expressing the invaluable cul­tural significance of a muse­um dedicated to the Poet of the East, the CM emphasised the importance of fostering aware­ness of Iqbal’s legacy among the new generation.

A meeting presided over by the CM, was informed that the museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal will find its place in the outer premises of the Badshahi Mosque.

This dedicated space will house objects attributed to the poet, providing a consolidated display of items used by Allama Iqbal at various locations.

CM Naqvi has issued prompt directives for the expeditious establishment of the museum. Furthermore, he has mandat­ed the installation of top-quali­ty tiles in the outer premises of the Mazar-e-Iqbal, along with the provision of high-quality red sandstone and super white marble for its enhancement.

In alignment with the compre­hensive upgrade plan, the resto­ration of rooms within the Bad­shahi Mosque to their original condition was agreed upon dur­ing the meeting.

Senior Member Board of Rev­enue Nabil Javed outlined addi­tional initiatives, including the availability of all books of Alla­ma Iqbal in the bookshop beside his tomb. Souvenir and craft shops are also slated, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Architectural enhancements, such as washing and polish­ing the inner marble of Allama Iqbal’s shrine and waterproof­ing the roof are part of the com­prehensive plan. Additionally, the relocation of facilities like canteens and shoe racks will be strategically undertaken.

The meeting, attended by no­table figures such as renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Muneeb Iqbal, Iqbal Salahuddin, Senior Member Board of Reve­nue, DG Walled City Authority, Secretary Auqaf, and the head of Iqbal Academy, signifies a col­lective effort towards preserv­ing and promoting the rich cul­tural heritage associated with Allama Iqbal.

CM INSPECTS HEALTHCARE FACILITIES, ROAD PROJECTS

Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection, vis­iting Children’s Hospital, Gener­al Hospital, Service Center, and Band Road, dedicating four and a half hours to reviewing ongo­ing projects and services.

The Chief Minister, during the visit, emphasised the under­ground fitting of the biogas pipe and directed the re-insulation of the AC plant, said a handout is­sued here on Saturday.

CM Naqvi meticulously in­spected various departments at Children’s Hospital, includ­ing radiology, medical emer­gency, and OPD. He also toured the cancer ward, dental ward, and operation theatre. Express­ing compassion, the Chief Min­ister consoled the mother of lit­tle Abu Bakr, who was admitted due to kidney failure.

The Chief Minister continued his visit at General Hospital, in­specting the emergency ward under completion and assess­ing the quality of the ongoing upgradation. Subsequently, he promptly reached the Liberty Service Centre, interacting with citizens present there and en­couraging those without licenc­es to obtain proper documenta­tion.

Notably, CM Naqvi observed a noticeable reduction in the in­flux of citizens at the Liberty Service Center. During the visit, it was revealed that several cit­izens had been driving without licences for an extended period. The Chief Minister urg