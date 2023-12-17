Punjab CM grants approval for museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

LAHORE - In a significant move, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has granted approval for the establishment of a museum showcasing historical items associated with the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
This museum, located adjacent to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, aims to be a haven for those with a penchant for Iqbal knowledge.
Expressing the invaluable cultural significance of a museum dedicated to the Poet of the East, the CM emphasised the importance of fostering awareness of Iqbal’s legacy among the new generation.
A meeting presided over by the CM, was informed that the museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal will find its place in the outer premises of the Badshahi Mosque.
This dedicated space will house objects attributed to the poet, providing a consolidated display of items used by Allama Iqbal at various locations.
CM Naqvi has issued prompt directives for the expeditious establishment of the museum. Furthermore, he has mandated the installation of top-quality tiles in the outer premises of the Mazar-e-Iqbal, along with the provision of high-quality red sandstone and super white marble for its enhancement.
In alignment with the comprehensive upgrade plan, the restoration of rooms within the Badshahi Mosque to their original condition was agreed upon during the meeting.
Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed outlined additional initiatives, including the availability of all books of Allama Iqbal in the bookshop beside his tomb. Souvenir and craft shops are also slated, enhancing the overall visitor experience.
Architectural enhancements, such as washing and polishing the inner marble of Allama Iqbal’s shrine and waterproofing the roof are part of the comprehensive plan. Additionally, the relocation of facilities like canteens and shoe racks will be strategically undertaken.
The meeting, attended by notable figures such as renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Muneeb Iqbal, Iqbal Salahuddin, Senior Member Board of Revenue, DG Walled City Authority, Secretary Auqaf, and the head of Iqbal Academy, signifies a collective effort towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage associated with Allama Iqbal.
CM INSPECTS HEALTHCARE FACILITIES, ROAD PROJECTS
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection, visiting Children’s Hospital, General Hospital, Service Center, and Band Road, dedicating four and a half hours to reviewing ongoing projects and services.
The Chief Minister, during the visit, emphasised the underground fitting of the biogas pipe and directed the re-insulation of the AC plant, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
CM Naqvi meticulously inspected various departments at Children’s Hospital, including radiology, medical emergency, and OPD. He also toured the cancer ward, dental ward, and operation theatre. Expressing compassion, the Chief Minister consoled the mother of little Abu Bakr, who was admitted due to kidney failure.
The Chief Minister continued his visit at General Hospital, inspecting the emergency ward under completion and assessing the quality of the ongoing upgradation. Subsequently, he promptly reached the Liberty Service Centre, interacting with citizens present there and encouraging those without licences to obtain proper documentation.
Notably, CM Naqvi observed a noticeable reduction in the influx of citizens at the Liberty Service Center. During the visit, it was revealed that several citizens had been driving without licences for an extended period.