Rescue 1122 helpline restored

FAISALABAD - Rescue 1122 helpline was restored af­ter removing its faults, here on Saturday. A spokesman said that Res­cue helpline 1122 had developed some techni­cal faults due to which the department immedi­ately released alternative emergency numbers 041-9201540, 041-9201541 and 0340-4505539 and requested the public to contact rescue staff on these numbers in case of any emergency. Engineers of the rescue department immediately started work and restored the helpline (1122) by removing its technical faults, he added.