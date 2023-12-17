Rescue 1122 helpline restored

FAISALABAD - Rescue 1122 helpline was restored after removing its faults, here on Saturday. A spokesman said that Rescue helpline 1122 had developed some technical faults due to which the department immediately released alternative emergency numbers 041-9201540, 041-9201541 and 0340-4505539 and requested the public to contact rescue staff on these numbers in case of any emergency. Engineers of the rescue department immediately started work and restored the helpline (1122) by removing its technical faults, he added.