Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 helpline restored

Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Rescue 1122 helpline was restored af­ter removing its faults, here on Saturday. A spokesman said that Res­cue helpline 1122 had developed some techni­cal faults due to which the department immedi­ately released alternative emergency numbers 041-9201540, 041-9201541 and 0340-4505539 and requested the public to contact rescue staff on these numbers in case of any emergency. Engineers of the rescue department immediately started work and restored the helpline (1122) by removing its technical faults, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023