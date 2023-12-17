RMU national asset in health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) held a prominent position in the health sector and the nation was proud of its educational standard.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the 14th Convocation of RMU here on Saturday. It is the foremost institution of the country in medical education and the people associated with it have always worked with the spirit of humanitarian service in emergencies, the minister added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the services of the institution during the COVID-19 epidemic and floods were commendable. Dr Jamal said that today was a memorable and auspicious day for the young graduates of Rawalpindi Medical University.

Congratulating the graduating doctors and their parents, he said that the University was playing a constructive role in the field of health and the whole nation values it. He said that the medical profession was associated with human service and it was a matter of honour to be associated with this field. Medical teaching hospitals were being established in five districts of Punjab while projects worth billions of rupees had been started in Rawalpindi.

He added that multi-billion projects had either been completed or were in the process of completion in 100 big hospitals, including 78 tehsil headquarters hospitals and district headquarters hospitals across Punjab.

The minister added that revamping and renovation work of the Holy Family Hospital was underway for two billion rupees while Benazir Bhutto Hospital was being upgraded for Rs 160 million.

Similarly, District Headquarters Hospital was also being progressed for Rs 110 million.

The budget of the 35-bed hospital in Murree had been increased by expanding it to 85 beds and the shortage of nurses and staff had also been met on an emergency basis.

He said that the Dialysis Center at Murree Hospital had been made operational for 24 hours. Dr Jamal further said that a 30-bed burn center was being established in the Red Crescent Hospital, which will be fully operational in the next two months.

“Rawalpindi Maternal and Child Hospital will soon be taken over by the Punjab government.” He said that appointments were being made on merit in the health sector. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar on the occasion informed about the ongoing programs in Rawalpindi Medical University.

He said that all the faculties of RMU have worked as a team to maintain the quality of education. The state regularly invests huge amounts for students studying in public sector medical universities and now was the time to return this investment to the students who graduated.

Other speakers said in their address that it was an honour to study at RMU as serving humanity was no less than worship. Certificates were awarded to MBBS 2019, 2018 and 2020 students in the convocation.

The students who took prominent positions were awarded gold medals by the provincial minister. Head of Edhi Foundation Muhammad Faisal Edhi, Principal Dr. Prof. Jahangir Sarwar and Dr. Masood Gondal also participated in the convocation.

At the end of the convocation, Muhammad Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation, was presented with a check for philanthropic work by the faculty of the University.