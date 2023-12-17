‘Sacrifices of APS martyrs to be remembered forever’

FAISALABAD - The sacrifices of martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar provided the ground for unity of the nation against terrorism and made the national defence invincible. This was stated by Social Wel­fare Society (SWS) General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi while addressing a ceremony at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial School, here on Saturday. The ceremony was arranged to pay trib­ute to the APS martyrs on their 9th anniversary. Qasmi said the APS tragedy was the worst example of barbarism which had exposed nefarious and wicked designs of terrorists. However, the Pakistan Army took the right step at right time for weeding out network of terrorists from the country, he add­ed. He said that sacrifices of the APS martyrs would be remembered forever, because they had forged unity in the nation. The APS martyrs also taught the nation a lesson that it should never bow down before the enemies and never allow terrorists to highjack Pakistan for their evil designs. Later, par­ticipants in the ceremony also offered ‘Fateha’ for departed souls of APS martyrs.