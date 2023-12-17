Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sarah, Ahmed Nael lift singles titles in 9th National Ranking Tennis Championship

Sarah, Ahmed Nael lift singles titles in 9th National Ranking Tennis Championship
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Sheeza Sajid in the final to clinch the ladies singles title in the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Cham­pionships 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. Sar­ah Mahboob Khan displayed ex­ceptional prowess in the ladies’ singles final, defeating Sheeza Sajid with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1. Despite facing initial resistance and conceding four points in the first set, Sarah showcased superior tennis skills, winning the set 6-4. The second set saw her dominance, securing a 6-1 victory and ultimately claiming the coveted title. 

In the boys’ U18 singles final, Ahmed Nael Qureshi exhibited stellar performance, outlast­ing Hamza Roman with a com­manding score of 6-3, 6-1. The final started with both players showcasing excellent skills, but Nael Qureshi took control, win­ning the first set 6-3 and deliver­ing even better tennis in the sec­ond set, which he claimed with a score of 6-1, securing the title. 

Irsa releases 85,300 cusecs water

Today (Sunday) at 01:30 pm, Aqeel Khan will compete against Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final. Earlier in the men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Abid by 6-4, 6-0 while Muham­mad Shoaib beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-4(retd). 

In the boys/girls singles U12 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Razik Sultan 4-2, 4-0 while Shayan Afridi beat Ahmed Hussain 5-3, 4-0 to book berths in the final. The Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championships is a very prestigious event, held annually in memory of the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of the President-PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023