Sarah, Ahmed Nael lift singles titles in 9th National Ranking Tennis Championship

LAHORE -Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Sheeza Sajid in the final to clinch the ladies singles title in the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Cham­pionships 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. Sar­ah Mahboob Khan displayed ex­ceptional prowess in the ladies’ singles final, defeating Sheeza Sajid with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1. Despite facing initial resistance and conceding four points in the first set, Sarah showcased superior tennis skills, winning the set 6-4. The second set saw her dominance, securing a 6-1 victory and ultimately claiming the coveted title.

In the boys’ U18 singles final, Ahmed Nael Qureshi exhibited stellar performance, outlast­ing Hamza Roman with a com­manding score of 6-3, 6-1. The final started with both players showcasing excellent skills, but Nael Qureshi took control, win­ning the first set 6-3 and deliver­ing even better tennis in the sec­ond set, which he claimed with a score of 6-1, securing the title.

Today (Sunday) at 01:30 pm, Aqeel Khan will compete against Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final. Earlier in the men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Abid by 6-4, 6-0 while Muham­mad Shoaib beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-4(retd).

In the boys/girls singles U12 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Razik Sultan 4-2, 4-0 while Shayan Afridi beat Ahmed Hussain 5-3, 4-0 to book berths in the final. The Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championships is a very prestigious event, held annually in memory of the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of the President-PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies.