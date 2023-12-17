Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary Livestock inaugurates poultry, hatchery labs

APP
December 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal here on Saturday inaugurated Divisional Diagnostic and Research Poultry and Hatchery Laboratories at Animal Husbandry Hospital, Hussainabad. On the occasion, he inspected various sections of the facility and interacted with the staff and the officials. The officials briefed the secretary that a range of pathology tests would be performed at the laboratory. According to them, one of the tests identified the nature and type of bacteria so that appropriate antibiotic medicines could be prescribed for poultry. They said that the laboratory was also equipped to test the water quality. The secretary was also shown some samples in the lab.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023