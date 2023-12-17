Secretary Livestock inaugurates poultry, hatchery labs

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal here on Saturday inaugurated Divisional Diagnostic and Research Poultry and Hatchery Laboratories at Animal Husbandry Hospital, Hussainabad. On the occasion, he inspected various sections of the facility and interacted with the staff and the officials. The officials briefed the secretary that a range of pathology tests would be performed at the laboratory. According to them, one of the tests identified the nature and type of bacteria so that appropriate antibiotic medicines could be prescribed for poultry. They said that the laboratory was also equipped to test the water quality. The secretary was also shown some samples in the lab.