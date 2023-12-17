Smith, Khawaja power Australia to 300-run lead against Pakistan

PERTH - Experienced batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja powered Australia to a dominating 300- run lead against Pakistan at the conclusion of Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday.
Australia, after having a disastrous start to their second innings, recovered to 84/2 at the stumps on Day 3 with Smith and Khawaja firm at the crease. The hosts succumbed to 5/2 in the eighth over when Khurram Shahzad removed David Warner (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) in quick succession. However, Khawaja was then joined by Smith and they batted sensibly to anchor the home side.
Pakistan resumed their first innings at 132/2 with Imam-ul-Haq and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad at the crease. It took just three deliveries for Australian captain Pat Cummins to get rid of Shahzad, who could score a mere three.
Imam was then joined by Babar Azam and they put together a brief partnership for the fourth wicket. They added an important 48 runs before Mitchell Marsh claimed the prized scalp of Babar. The star batter could score 21 in 54 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s mainstay Imam also walked back to the dugout after falling victim to Nathan Lyon. He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 62. His 199-ball knock featured six boundaries. Pakistan then further slipped to 195/6 when Mitchell Starc outclassed wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) with a sensational in-swinger.
All-rounder Salman Ali Agha then joined Saud Shakeel in the middle and they offered a brief retaliation against a ruthless Australian bowling attack. They stitched a 35-run partnership and took Pakistan past the 200- run mark but could not stretch their stand as Josh Hazlewood got rid of Saud, who scored 28.
Agha then put on brief partnerships with Faheem Ashraf (9), Aamir Jamal (10) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4) before Australia booked Pakistan on 271. He remained stranded at the crease with an unbeaten 28 in 76 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.
For Australia, Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bagged two each. Marsh and Travis Head, on the other hand, had a wicket apiece to their names. Attaining a massive lead of more than 200 runs, Australian captain Cummins decided against enforcing the follow-on on Pakistan.