Smith, Khawaja power Australia to 300-run lead against Pakistan

PERTH - Experienced batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja powered Australia to a dominating 300- run lead against Pakistan at the conclusion of Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday.

Australia, after having a di­sastrous start to their second innings, recovered to 84/2 at the stumps on Day 3 with Smith and Khawaja firm at the crease. The hosts succumbed to 5/2 in the eighth over when Khurram Shahzad removed David Warner (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) in quick succession. Howev­er, Khawaja was then joined by Smith and they batted sensibly to anchor the home side.

Pakistan resumed their first innings at 132/2 with Imam-ul-Haq and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad at the crease. It took just three deliveries for Australian captain Pat Cummins to get rid of Shahzad, who could score a mere three.

Imam was then joined by Babar Azam and they put to­gether a brief partnership for the fourth wicket. They added an important 48 runs before Mitchell Marsh claimed the prized scalp of Babar. The star batter could score 21 in 54 de­liveries with the help of two boundaries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s main­stay Imam also walked back to the dugout after falling victim to Nathan Lyon. He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 62. His 199-ball knock featured six boundaries. Pakistan then further slipped to 195/6 when Mitchell Starc outclassed wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) with a sen­sational in-swinger.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha then joined Saud Shakeel in the middle and they offered a brief retaliation against a ruthless Australian bowling attack. They stitched a 35-run partnership and took Pakistan past the 200- run mark but could not stretch their stand as Josh Hazlewood got rid of Saud, who scored 28.

Agha then put on brief part­nerships with Faheem Ashraf (9), Aamir Jamal (10) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4) before Australia booked Pakistan on 271. He re­mained stranded at the crease with an unbeaten 28 in 76 deliv­eries, laced with four boundaries.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cum­mins bagged two each. Marsh and Travis Head, on the other hand, had a wicket apiece to their names. Attaining a mas­sive lead of more than 200 runs, Australian captain Cum­mins decided against enforcing the follow-on on Pakistan.