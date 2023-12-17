Taliban imprisoning women to protect them from gender based violence: UN Report

UNITED NATIONS - Under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, women reporting gender-based vio­lence to the authorities may end up in prison – supposedly for the victims’ own protection, according to a new UN report. That’s just one of the sur­prising findings of the report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which found that instead of filing a formal complaint, many survi­vors prefer seeking redress through ‘traditional dispute resolution mecha­nisms’ within the community for fear of the de facto authorities – including ‘fear of revictimization’.

Before the Taliban seized power in 2021, there were 23 state-sponsored women protection centers in Afghani­stan where survivors of gender-based violence could seek refugee. Now there are none, the U.N. report said. The report said that the plight of vic­tims is compounded by the handling of gender-based violence complaints predominantly by male police and justice personnel. Since their return to power in August 2021 the Taliban have almost completely erased wom­en from public life and civil service positions in the country, it was point­ed out. Mechanisms and policies en­abling victims to obtain legal redress and protection have “all but disap­peared” since the Taliban takeover, the report notes. Some 23 state-spon­sored women’s shelters were disman­tled as women survivors needed in­stead to be with their husbands or other male family members, Taliban officials were quoted as saying.

Being sent to prison allegedly for their own safety, was the only alter­native, deemed some officials. UNA­MA noted that imprisoning women to ensure their protection from gen­der-based violence “would amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty” with dire consequences for their men­tal and physical health. The UN assis­tance mission reiterated the Taliban authorities’ obligation to ensure jus­tice in gender-based violence cases, to put an end to “the perpetual culture of impunity” and also to provide protec­tion and access to services for victims.

Meanwhile, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF, protection needs for children in emergencies from Ukraine to Gaza and Sudan have never been greater but the humanitarian funding fore­cast for 2024 is “increasingly bleak”. That’s the message from UNICEF, whose Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Op­erations, Ted Chaiban, said that flexi­ble funding for aid is shrinking.