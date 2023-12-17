Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already having ‘tensions’ amid ‘fears’ of split

LAHORE - Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated country’s first Opera Music Star Saira Arts Academy (SAA), here on Saturday. He expressed his best wishes and prayers for fulfillment of Saira Arts Academy’s vision, citing that music could address many of society’s important issues. Talking to the media, he highlighted the importance of Saira Arts Academy, saying it was very important to establish art institutions for the youth and the Saira’s academy was specially created for them. Establishment of the Saira Arts Academy was an initiative of Pakistan‘s first opera star Saira Peter, which would usher in a new era of music industry in the country. Saira Peter told the media the Academy was the grassroots initiative of young people who wanted to create a secure, nourishing space for new artists, especially talented female singers, to develop their music skills. She remarked that Lahore was a great city for art lovers, with a legacy of centuries of musical creation. Director Saira Peter revealed that she had been approached by a large number of music aficionados, requesting her to open an academy to cater to students of opera and Western and Pakistani classical singing. Jamal Shah inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore HYDERABAD: A folk singer performs during Sindh Sufi Festival at Sindh Museum.—APP NEWS DESK LOS ANGELES Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already beginning to feel the pressure in their relationship just five months into their relationship. According to an insider cited by Life & Style magazine, the friends of the couple are “worried” that they won’t last owing to the scrutiny they face. Amid their honeymoon phase, the lovebirds are now beginning to face the “hard conversations” because of “all the attention and the scrutiny.” They are especially having to “deal with nasty rumours.” The source added that they’re “really starting to feel the pressure. All eyes are on them.” Rumours circulated in the past months that Taylor secretly married her ex Joe Alwyn, which was swiftly shut down by her publicist, Tree Paine. Moreover, the football player was also called a “cheater” and a “narcissist” by his exes. Although the Anti-Hero singer “doesn’t believe any of it, it’s still hard to ignore and creates some tension between her and Travis.” The Grammy-winning singer will be resuming her Eras Tour after a two-month break so she’s able to spend some time with her beau. However, there are “fears” that the couple “won’t survive the separation” as Travis also has his sports commitments. The insider shared that now reality is setting in, “it’s a little different.” “It’s been a whirlwind between her concerts, his football games, and meeting each other’s parents and friends” they continued.