ISLAMABAD-Domestic farm tractors production during the first five months of the current financial year grew by 60.68 per cent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-November, 2023, about 20,937 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 13,030 tractors of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of locally assembled tractors during the period under review grew by 98.19 per cent as compared to the sales of the same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA). During the period under review, Massey Ferguson produced 13,085 tractors as compared to the production of 6,417 tractors, which was higher by 103.91 per cent when compared with the assembling of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of the company also remained on an encouraging growth trajectory as it grew by 124.13 per cent and sold about 13,000 tractors as compared to the sale of 5,800 tractors in the same period of last year. In the first five months of the current financial year, Fiat assembled 7,852 tractors as compared to the production of 6,613 as the output of the company grew by 14.01 per cent. The wheat crop has been sown across more than 20.62 million acres of land in various crop-growing regions during the current Rabi season in order to meet staple food requirements as well as to maintain strategic reserves throughout the year.

The crop sowing targets for the current season (2023-24) were fixed at 22.23 million acres as the cultivation targets achieved by 92.77 per cent, During the period from July to November 2023, the sales of Fait were recorded at 7,806 tractors as against the sale of 4,698 tractors in the same period of the last year. The overall increase in the sale and assembling of farm tractors output would further augment the government's overall endeavours for farm mechanization as well as enhancing the output of different major and minor crops to ensure food safety and security in the country.