Two important matches of Hamadan Lahore Open Polo to be played today 

LAHORE -: Two important matches will be played in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Cham­pionship 2023 sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung will be played today (Sun­day) here at the Lahore Polo Club. The first match will be played between FG/ Din Polo and PAF at 1:45 pm while Newage Cables will play against Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes at 2:45 pm. According to La­hore Polo Club executive committee member Feroze Gulzar, the historic tourna­ment of Lahore Open is in progress at Lahore Polo Club. He also thanked the sponsors Hamadan and Samsung for sponsoring the tournament. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday (Decem­ber 24).