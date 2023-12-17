Urgent gas fix

I am writing to express concern about the urgent gas issues in Karachi. The irregular gas supply is causing significant problems for the city’s people, disrupting their everyday lives and imposing un­necessary hardships. This situation negatively impacts households, businesses, and industries. Many struggle to cook, heat, and carry out daily tasks. The unpredictable gas supply affects local businesses and industries economically and causes frustration for residents.

Recently, there have been inci­dents where people resort to using cylinders due to gas unavailabili­ty. If these cylinders explode, lives are lost, and it’s not their fault. Ev­eryone wants to run their homes, and without gas, it becomes chal­lenging. Using electric stoves re­sults in exorbitant bills, making it necessary to prioritise resolving gas problems. To guarantee a con­sistent gas supply to Karachi’s citi­zens, relevant authorities must in­vestigate the underlying causes and implement effective solutions.

I urge authorities to prioritise and swiftly address this issue to al­leviate people’s suffering.

SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.