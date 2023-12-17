Sunday, December 17, 2023
Zarea awarded Zone Enterprise license by STZA in Pakistan

December 17, 2023
LAHORE-Zarea Private Limited has been awarded the Zone Enterprise license by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Pakistan. The company would set up its business at Pak Austria Fachhochschule of Applied Sciences and Technology, in Mang District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Zareaaims to become the Amazon for construction in Pakistan. It employs technology to streamline raw material procurement in the construction industry. CEO & Founder of Zarea, Ali Alam Qamar is a leading industrialist in cement and paper sectors, a well-renowned entrepreneur and graduate of Cambridge University. He said that the global construction industry is a $10 trillion market and responsible for employing 1/12 skilled work force globally. However, it still relies on out- dated processes for procurement, especially in under developed countries likes Pakistan. Housing and construction market potential in Pakistan is worth $ 30 billion. We are committed to exploit it for the greater benefit of young skilled manpower and national economy. Zarea is focusing on revolutionizing the processes as per global trends and building the future marketplace accordingly for construction technology.

