A Gloomy Economic Scenario

At present, the country is faced with a bleak economic scenario, uncertainty, and a critical situation. If we examine the performance of institutions, it reveals nothing but disaster. Claims of reducing inflation seem disconnected from the reality of Pakistan’s conditions. The “paper stomach” is being filled, but nothing tangible is being done. Crises are worsening with each passing day. It has become evident that “dal mein kala hai” (something is fishy). Those in power appear more focused on exploiting opportunities than resolving issues. NAB’s hands are tied, and corrupt individuals are given free rein.

Institutions have fallen into the hands of incompetents—thieves, liars, and corrupt officials who have been placed in high-ranking positions. They lack the capability to manage institutions effectively. Once-profitable organisations have become a heavy burden on the national treasury. Efforts are being made, seemingly under a planned conspiracy, to reward certain individuals and sell off these institutions. The government appears to support corrupt elements, exacerbating the problems. The country is drowning in debt, industries have closed, and unemployment is at an all-time high. Layoffs in the name of right-sizing and down-sizing are increasing hardships.

The solution lies in appointing honest, competent management to institutions and cutting unnecessary development costs. Eliminating perks like free petrol, electricity, and luxury vehicles for officials would improve the situation. The politics of vested interests has caused irreparable damage to the country. This system has stripped people of their right to a decent life. Alongside landlords, feudal elites, and capitalists, mafias have intensified their plundering. Irresponsible decisions are pushing the country toward chaos, political instability, and anarchy. The rulers’ incompetence has destroyed institutions and hollowed out the system with corruption.

On one hand, the government marginally reduces petrol prices, while on the other, it hikes prices elsewhere, deceiving the public. The lies of these rulers have been exposed. A corrupt group, imposed on the country through Form 47, has ruined institutions while building assets abroad. They have no interest in addressing the public’s problems.

According to State Bank data, government debt exceeded Rs 69,570 billion by September 2024. The debt-to-GDP ratio was 65.7% in September—the lowest level since June 2018—showing that government policies have worsened public difficulties instead of alleviating them. Every citizen now carries a debt burden of Rs 300,000. Despite claims of reducing inflation, no practical relief has been provided to the people.

According to Henley and Partners’ recent report on global passport rankings, Pakistan now ranks even below countries like Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Libya. Last year, Pakistan was ranked the fourth weakest passport, but it has now dropped to 102nd place. Until concrete steps are taken to stabilise the economy, improve the political situation, and end corruption, Pakistan’s image in the international community will not improve. Reckless decisions by corrupt and incompetent rulers have worsened the situation.

The tragedy is that the government’s economic policies revolve around poverty. Over the past month, the prices of cooking oil and ghee have risen by Rs 60 per kg. Despite government claims, inflation has not decreased. People are already committing suicide due to soaring food prices. Those claiming to reduce inflation mislead the public with charts and graphs that do not reflect ground realities.

Pakistan cannot move forward without burying political vendettas and silence. Our neighbouring countries are developing, while Pakistan has become the most expensive country in South Asia. It is time for everyone to play a positive role in the nation’s development and prosperity. Nothing is more important than the security of Pakistan. Ending mutual differences is the need of the hour.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.