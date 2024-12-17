Tuesday, December 17, 2024
AC visits vegetable, fruit market

December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sobia Falak Rao Monday visited the vegetable and fruit market and directed shopkeepers to display a list of official prices.  She warned that those who do not display the list will be fined adding that consumers should buy items after checking the official price list.  Meanwhile, the AC has directed Price Magistrate to visit markets and bazaars along with officers of the Bureau of Supply check prices and ensure that official prices are enforced, and ensure that citizens get food items at official prices.

