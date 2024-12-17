Ambassador Qureshi declares fading hopes for missing Pakistanis in Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece, Amir Aftab Qureshi, has expressed little hope of finding any missing Pakistani alive from the recent boat tragedy off the Greek coast.

During a press conference in Athens, Ambassador Qureshi confirmed the deaths of four Pakistanis in the incident.

He revealed that the ill-fated boat carried more than 80 people and sank in very deep waters. “Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes are fading,” he stated.

The ambassador explained that the Pakistanis were part of a group traveling on five boats that departed from the Libyan coast. One of the boats cracked and eventually sank.

He assured that arrangements would be made to send the victims’ bodies back to Pakistan.