Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ambassador Qureshi declares fading hopes for missing Pakistanis in Greek boat tragedy

Ambassador Qureshi declares fading hopes for missing Pakistanis in Greek boat tragedy
Web Desk
3:20 PM | December 17, 2024
National

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece, Amir Aftab Qureshi, has expressed little hope of finding any missing Pakistani alive from the recent boat tragedy off the Greek coast.

During a press conference in Athens, Ambassador Qureshi confirmed the deaths of four Pakistanis in the incident.

He revealed that the ill-fated boat carried more than 80 people and sank in very deep waters. “Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes are fading,” he stated.

The ambassador explained that the Pakistanis were part of a group traveling on five boats that departed from the Libyan coast. One of the boats cracked and eventually sank.

He assured that arrangements would be made to send the victims’ bodies back to Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024