Anti-polio drive kicks off in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The last anti-polio drive of the year kicked off here on Monday. Police teams administer polio vaccination to children up to five year of age by visiting door to door. Mobile teams also spent a busy day by visiting the junior sections of schools to vaccinate the children. Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has appealed to parents to administer polio drops to their children. He said that two drops each child is vital to save them from the crippling disease. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Aurangzeb Goraya and Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir inspected the polio teams by visiting streets, mohalas and health centers. They also inquired from parents about vaccination by knocking at their doors and checking markings on children’s fingers.