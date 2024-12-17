APS Retrospect

Ten years have passed since Pakistan was brought to a standstill by the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, unfolding across television screens. The attack on Army Public School in Peshawar not only claimed 147 lives, but it was especially heinous as 132 of the victims were schoolchildren whose only crime was studying at an Army Public School—an institution associated with a military that had long opposed militants and their objectives. In commemoration of the sacrifices made, Pakistan’s leaders expressed their resolve to eradicate terrorism while reflecting on the long, painful journey of confronting extremism.

They shared their grief, anger, and a collective remembrance of the tragedy that, for a time, united Pakistan in its fight against extremism. But it must be remembered that while unity did exist in the immediate aftermath, that unity seems to be faltering now. In the days following the APS attack, the National Action Plan (NAP) was implemented, envisioning wide-ranging political and social changes, including the registration of seminaries, the introduction of anti-extremist curricula, and the dismantling of religious organisations with links to foreign militant groups.

An extensive series of military operations were launched to oust militants from their hideouts in remote parts of the country, bringing the surge in violence back under control. Yet, what was once a united front is now increasingly fractured. Extremists have regained ground in many regions, and their ideology has embedded itself deeper into the social fabric.

Kinetic military operations to combat a resurgent terrorist threat seem far-fetched now, and instability along the borders has returned to levels not seen since before the APS attack. Perhaps this tenth anniversary should also serve as a reminder of how we have failed to achieve our objectives after ten years. After seemingly standing on the brink of victory, having avenged their deaths through nationwide efforts, we have allowed the scourge of terrorism to resurface.