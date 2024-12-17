Art of creating clayworks: An inspiring journey of Mahbina Waheed

Clayworks, a pioneering Pakistani ceramics brand that has been perfecting the art of claywork for over 25 years. Founded by Mahbina Waheed, a visionary entrepreneur and ceramist, Clayworks has established itself as a leader in innovative, international-quality ceramics design.

From bespoke tableware for top restaurants to exquisite home decor pieces, Clayworks' creations embody a harmonious blend of form, function, and beauty. With a passion for pushing boundaries and a commitment to excellence, Clayworks continues to inspire and delight with its stunning, handmade ceramics. I had the chance to sit with Mahbina for a detailed discussion about her passion and honestly it has been a wonderful experience knowing how she started it and where she has reached just because of her commitment and love for something she does.

What inspired you to pursue Clayworks as a career, and how did you get started in the industry?

My vision was to manufacture high quality and innovative design ceramics in Pakistan. I saw that there was some basic knowledge about ceramics in Pakistan, but the designs and the quality of the products were mediocre and substandard. Clayworks is the pioneer manufacturer of innovative, international quality & design ceramics in Pakistan. It is a 25 year journey of passion, hardwork and creating with love.

I realised that in order to manufacture ceramics, and the only way to do so was start a factory. Initially I made 400 mugs at a mass production unit, but soon found out that in order to make the products and quality I wanted, I had to have my own production unit. Starting and running a factory requires dedication, consistent focus on quality and huge amount of patience and perseverance. The man who owned that mass production unit, saw in me what I was not aware of at that moment. Which was the ability to start and operate a ceramics factory. He told me that aap yeh kaam kar lain gi. I was apprehensive of the responsibility and commitment. But i took the leap and started Clayworks.

Now I am a ceramist, a product designer and a pattern designer by profession and an entrepreneur. All skills I learnt on the job, while learning to run Clayworks. All my training has been in my own factory by the skilled team who has worked with Clayworks over the years. I have a Bacherlors degree in Economics and Government from Smith College in USA, with a focus on developing nations. I believe that eventually you find your calling in life, and mine was being an entrepreneur, a ceramist and a product & pattern designer. These are skills that came naturally and easily to me without much effort.

Making ceramic models is a skill requiring a lot of training. The main plant manager and ceramic modler at Clayworks with me since the very beginning, unfortunately developed an illness that took his life. While he was still abel to work, he and other in my team told me that now I have to learn this skill making ceramic models. When I picked up the modelling tool for the first time and started to make the model, it just came naturally to me and I was able to make the models as if it was something all my life. I was completely taken by surprise.

My nana, C.M. Latif, the founder of BECO, was Pakistan’s leading industrialist. Even now there is no industry or no single manufacturing unit the scale and size of BECO, which manufactured multiple heavy machinery amongst many other engineering products. I never knew that I had inherited his entrepreneurial genes, till Clayworks was about 15 years into business.

Can you walk me through your creative process when approaching a new piece? How do you balance functionality with aesthetics?

When I make a new item, its design and functionality are both worked on at the same time. I make new products all the time, I think the sky is the limit to add new items to our range of products. New items are listed according to which category they will go in, and then I have a special schedule to make them all year long. These can be our restaurant/HORECA items, or seasonal items, or fun products for our shops and website, and also home decor items. I have more items in my schedule that we are able to make in a year!

I have a great sense of aesthetics in terms of of design and form, so my intuition and my own mind is best creative process. Some times I follow trends, but make something that appeals to me in that trend. The base line is that I should want to use that product myself. For restaurant/HORECA items, I always see if the item is practical to use, to carry and to eat out of. Some things may look unique, but they are really impractical and bulky.

When I merge design, form and functionality, I keep the beauty and the aesthetic appeal of the item in mind. I strive to fill the world with beautiful products.

Name a few famous food businesses who are your clients, since in Lahore we have noticed beautiful crockery while visiting restaurants.

Sumo, Dan Dan, Kai, Cosa Paola’s, Como, Pink Pistachio, Rina’s Kitchenette, Doubleshot, Fujiyama, PC Hotel, Avari Hotel, Fuchsia, Noi Stirfry, Saute, Urban Kitchen, Solli’s, Inka, Contra, Grain and greens, Brew Bar, Miso, Haute Dolce, and Basil Leaf.

Does your brand create customised pieces too? And which material is the most durable for daily usage?

The material we use is porcelain and its best for daily use for restaurant industry and home as well.

Yes we make customised pieces as well. New products have minimum order quantities. For retail clients we offer mugs with custom names or quotes.

What’s the most unique or unconventional piece you’ve ever created, and what inspired you to take that creative risk?

The most unique work we have done is custom Islamic tiles for a mosque built by Iqbal Salahuddin. It was a huge challenge to manufacture handmade tiles in traditional Islamic patterns on the lines of the ones in Central Asia. The project was given to us because we have the quality that is desired, and also the finesse of work. It took almost a year or more to make all the panels required. The reason we took on this work is because it was a challenge, and the client asked us to. I generally take on most work that we are asked to do, provided we are given the required production time.

Our other most prominent work is an order we made for the British celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver. We made modern functional bowls of traditional Pakistani piyalas in various sizes. Jamie even created recipes that went with the bowls.

This was also our first export order. I am grateful that our first export order was of such high profile. It was also our most challenging order to produce. We faced many hurdles, but we managed to complete the order and deliver exactly what the client had ordered.

How do you balance the artisanal nature of claywork with the demands of running a scalable business, and what systems do you have in place to maintain quality and consistency?

We are a manufacturing business that makes artisanal items on a large scale. That is our speciality. We don’t make items with a mass production look and feel. The look and feel of all our products is very important to us. Even when we make thousands of an item, we make them in a way as to not to compromise their artisanal feel, quality and aesthetics. This is why it takes us longer to make our products than a mass production unit. We take a lot of care and pay attention to design detail to make everything perfect.

We monitor our quality at each step of production and we have technical parameters in place all all process steps. We also invest in equipment and production layouts that will ensure quality and ease of work.

What role do you believe claywork plays in the world of modern art and design, and how does your brand contribute to that narrative?

We are also a ceramic design house, which means we create and innovate. We introduce new designs and shapes to the market. We exhibit at international trade fairs, where we launch new designs and shapes. Often it is our designs and look that comes first, and then others follow it.

What are some common challenges you face in the clayworking process, and how do you overcome them?

The manufacturing of ceramics is a challenging process and there are many many problems that occur. Over the past 25 years we have learnt to fix each problem as it occurs and develop better systems to avoid them. I have invested a lot into our internal systems and equipment to constantly improve our process.

There will always be issues that come up, and we have learnt to be patient and preserve through them.