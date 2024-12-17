Assad claims he wanted to stay in Syria but was evacuated by Russians

SYRIA - Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad says he never intended to flee to Russia - in what is purported to be his first statement since the fall of Damascus eight days ago.

Assad’s reported statement was put on the Telegram channel belonging to the Syrian presidency on Monday, although it is not clear who currently controls it - or whether he wrote it. In it he says that, as the Syrian capital fell to rebels, he went to a Russian military base in Latakia province “to oversee combat operations” only to see that Syrian troops had abandoned positions.

Hmeimim airbase had also come under “intensified attack by drone strikes” and the Russians had decided to airlift him to Moscow, he says.

In the statement - published both in Arabic and English - the former Syrian leader reportedly describes what happened on 8 December - and how he was apparently besieged at the Russian base.

“With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base’s command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8th December,” the statement reads.

“This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions.”

The statement adds that “at no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party”.

“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose,” it says.

Assad was nowhere to be seen as Syrian cities and provinces fell to rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) within a period of 12 days.

However, speculation mounted that he had fled the country as even his prime minister was not able to contact him during the rebel sweep into Damascus. On 9 December, Russian media announced that he had been given asylum there - even though there has not been any official confirmation. The Syrian rebel groups are continuing to form a transitional government.

“Is he going to run away from us? He still won’t be able to run away from God,” said one resident, Moataz al-Ahmed, as children stepped on a fallen statue of Assad’s father, Hafez, who had begun the family’s half-century rule. The spokesperson for the transitional government’s political department said in an interview Monday that “the Assad regime is finished with no return” and Russia “should reconsider its presence on Syrian territory as well as its interests”.

The spokesperson, Obeida Arnaout, said Syria has entered a new phase that will be open to the world, and the new government is looking to build good relations with its neighbours and beyond.

He also called on the US and other countries to reconsider the designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main rebel group and a former al-Qaida affiliate, as a terrorist organisation, calling it “not right and not accurate”.