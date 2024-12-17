ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in D-Chowk protest cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in connection with five cases related to the D-Chowk protest.

The bail applications were heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. During the proceedings, the judge directed the prosecution to consolidate and present any additional cases against the accused on the same date, if applicable.

Following the hearing, the court approved interim bail for Zartaj Gul in all five cases, requiring her to submit surety bonds of Rs5,000 for each case. The bail has been extended until January 9.

The cases against Zartaj Gul have been filed at the Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Tarnol, and Aabpara police stations.