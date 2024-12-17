Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in D-Chowk protest cases

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in D-Chowk protest cases
Web Desk
4:59 PM | December 17, 2024
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in connection with five cases related to the D-Chowk protest.

The bail applications were heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. During the proceedings, the judge directed the prosecution to consolidate and present any additional cases against the accused on the same date, if applicable.

Following the hearing, the court approved interim bail for Zartaj Gul in all five cases, requiring her to submit surety bonds of Rs5,000 for each case. The bail has been extended until January 9.

The cases against Zartaj Gul have been filed at the Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Tarnol, and Aabpara police stations.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024