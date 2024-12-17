Business community lauds reduction in SBP policy rate

ISLAMABAD - Business community has hailed the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the policy rate by two percent to 13 percent. President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh welcomed the announcement of a 2 percent reduction in interest rates by the central bank and said that in the next monetary policy announcement discount rate may be reduced by 400 basis points. In the last six months policy rate has been reduced by 9%.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the reduction in the policy rate will increase the economic development, the currency circulation including investment, exports, adding that the reduction in the interest rate will also reduce the internal debt of the government. Meanwhile, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries, has hailed the reduction of 200 basis points in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by saying that there is still scope for further reduction in the interest rate.

