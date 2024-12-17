Chalkboards for All

Umerkot, a district with a population of approximately 1.16 million, faces a critical challenge in ensuring education for all. Official estimates suggest that 200,000 children are out of school, but the reliability of these figures remains questionable due to the absence of a systematic and reliable survey mechanism. Factors such as poverty, lack of access to quality education, gender disparities, early marriages, and limited community awareness in rural areas exacerbate this crisis. High dropout rates and prolonged absenteeism further compound the problem, underscoring the urgent need for an inclusive and strategic approach to address these long-standing gaps.

The lack of accurate data and a clear declaration of out-of-school children severely hinders effective planning. Without a robust framework, achieving universal primary education under Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) remains a distant aspiration for Umerkot.

A comprehensive and grassroots-driven approach is essential to tackle the crisis of out-of-school children in the district. The first step is accurate data collection—an aspect often overlooked yet critical. Without precise figures, efforts to address the issue are akin to shooting in the dark. Community mapping, combined with the mobilisation of village committees, youth groups, and schoolteachers (on a cluster basis), can facilitate household surveys to identify out-of-school children. These surveys must yield reliable data and include detailed recommendations explaining the reasons behind each child’s exclusion from the education system.

In Sindh, there is an urgent need for digitised enrollment tracking to account for out-of-school children who may be attending private schools, SEF-funded institutions, or charity schools. Establishing a district-wide database to monitor each child’s educational status, integrated with local government records, would be a transformative step in improving accountability and ensuring comprehensive tracking. Door-to-door advocacy campaigns are also vital. Teachers, youth, and School Management Committees (SMCs) must conduct awareness drives highlighting the importance of education. Re-enrollment campaigns should address all categories of out-of-school children—those who are absent, have dropped out, or have temporarily migrated.

Incentive-based enrollment models have shown promise. NGOs like Community World Service Asia (CWSA) have introduced school feeding programmes that provide weekly menus, along with free supplies, uniforms, and stationery, to encourage families to send their children to school. These innovative strategies should be scaled and adapted to local needs. The introduction of flexible school timings and alternative education systems is another necessary step. Informal or non-formal education initiatives can accommodate children engaged in labour or household responsibilities. A cluster-based approach, where one school in each cluster serves as a focal point for out-of-school children, could ensure greater flexibility and accessibility.

Assistant Commissioner Rajab Ali Sathio has proposed an effective strategy to improve data collection. He recommends involving teachers, SMCs, and other community leaders in gathering accurate information. Additionally, head teachers should issue “Letters of Declaration” detailing the out-of-school children within their school’s catchment area. These declarations should categorise children as dropouts, absentees, or never-enrolled, along with specific reasons for their exclusion.

Institutional reforms are equally crucial. The District Education Group (DEG) must assign school clusters to education officers, particularly TEOs, to ensure no child in their jurisdiction is left out. Cluster-based monitoring, comprehensive analysis, and the documentation of reasons for exclusion can motivate communities to re-engage with education.

Accountability at the leadership level is essential. The Minister of Education in Sindh, Sardar Shah, must direct District Education Officers (DEOs) to hold head teachers accountable for re-enrollment and retention, making these targets part of their performance evaluations. Engaging youth and mothers in these efforts can further enhance their impact.

International best practices provide valuable lessons. India’s Right to Education Act ensures free and compulsory education for children aged 6–14 and incorporates mechanisms to identify and reintegrate out-of-school children. Similarly, Bangladesh’s BRAC model for non-formal primary schools, managed by local women teachers, offers flexible learning opportunities, particularly for girls. Adopting such tested approaches can help Sindh develop an effective out-of-school children policy. A Local Education Taskforce, comprising district authorities, school leaders, and community representatives, should oversee enrollment and retention efforts. Strengthening SMCs is critical; currently, many operate ineffectively or in self-conflicted roles. Empowering SMCs with resources and authority can enable them to follow up on absentee children and make decisions that benefit their communities. An Early Warning System to identify children at risk of dropping out, based on attendance and performance monitoring, is essential. This responsibility should be delegated to head teachers, who, in turn, can assign roles to teachers to actively engage students and prevent dropouts.

As 2025 approaches, Umerkot continues to grapple with unresolved issues surrounding out-of-school children. Addressing this crisis requires a well-coordinated effort involving the government, schools, communities, and educators. Accurate data, grassroots engagement, and evidence-based interventions are the cornerstones of a successful strategy. By learning from global best practices and tailoring them to local realities, Umerkot can ensure that every child has access to quality education. Re-tracking figures and moving beyond sampling and speculation are imperative to achieving this goal. Let us act now, ensuring that no child is left behind.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com