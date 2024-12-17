Christmas preparations spread festive cheer in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - As December unfolds, the Christian community in the federal capital, like elsewhere in the world, has begun preparations for celebrating the festival of Christmas with great enthusiasm. The grand festival of Christmas, celebrated with passion and joy across the city, promises to spread warmth and cheer in the chilly winter air.

The markets and shops across Islamabad are brimming with Christmas-themed accessories like Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, ornaments, lights, and stockings as well as Christmas gifts, drawing crowds eager to make their celebrations special. The shopkeepers are anticipating a boost in sales as families, despite the rising cost of living, continue to prepare for the festival through buying dresses, shoes, and other accessories, especially for the children.

The sweet shop sellers and florists are also gearing up to capitalize on the occasion by offering festive treats and floral arrangements to add charm to the festival. Every December, families across the Christian community shop for dresses, shoes, and festive decorations to mark the occasion in a befitting manner. However, the rising prices have driven many to flea markets, where they search for affordable second-hand items to partake in the festivities.

Julia, a mother of four, shared her challenges in preparing for Christmas amidst economic hardships. “My husband is a cab driver, and we’re struggling to manage our children’s education and household expenses,” she said. “With prices so high, buying new clothes and shoes is impossible, so I’ve turned to the flea market for affordable options,” she said. Despite economic pressures, the Christmas spirit remains vibrant as members of the Christian community of Islamabad are seen enthusiastically engaging in holiday traditions such as decorating homes with lights, setting up nativity scenes, and buying gifts for loved ones.

This festive season is a time of hope and renewal, where people come together to celebrate faith and family. For shopkeepers, Christmas presents a lucrative opportunity to earn profits by selling festival-related items.

Ameen Ali, a shop owner in F-7 Markaz, said, “This season, we expect good sales as people buy gifts, ornaments, chocolates, and flowers to celebrate the grand festival. Christmas always brings a surge in demand for decorative items and festive essentials.” The customers are particularly interested in unique ornaments for decorating Christmas trees and personalized gift items to make the celebrations more meaningful, he said while talking to APP.

The celebrations will include various activities such as community gatherings, cake-cutting ceremonies, while the iconic decoration of Christmas trees is always at the heart of the festival. The trees, adorned with baubles, bells, stars, and other ornaments, symbolize the joy and spirit of the season, while an angel or star often crowns the tree, representing the heavenly hosts.

Local churches in Islamabad are also gearing up for the occasion, preparing for special midnight masses, carol services, and charity drives. “The church is not only a place of worship but also a center for community bonding during Christmas,” said Pastor Peter from one of the city’s prominent churches. “This year, we’re focusing on supporting underprivileged families and spreading the message of peace and harmony.”

Samina, a government employee, expressed her excitement for the festivities. “I love decorating the Christmas tree at my office, organizing cake-cutting ceremonies, and exchanging gifts,” she said. “Such moments of joy and togetherness remind us to pray for the safety of all citizens and the progress of our country during church visits,” she said. Stalls have also popped up near the Katchi Abadis, where many members of the Christian community live. These stalls offer affordable decorative items and clothing, attracting young people and children eager to become a part of the celebrations.

Beyond the markets and malls, local schools and institutions are also playing a role in the festivities. Many schools are organizing Christmas programs, including plays, carol singing, and gift exchanges, allowing children to embrace the holiday spirit.