CJP Yahya Afridi reviews progress on judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi presided over a key meeting at the Supreme Court on Monday, reviewing progress in judicial reforms aimed at enhancing service delivery and broadening access to justice. The meeting included prominent participants such as Mohammad Aurangzeb Khan of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court, development expert Sher Shah, and other team members. Discussions focused on advancements in IT infrastructure, case management, human resource optimization, capacity-building programs, and stakeholder engagement through feedback mechanisms. Chief Justice Afridi underscored that these reforms seek to create transformative improvements across all judicial levels, starting with the Supreme Court and extending to lower courts. He emphasized inclusivity and collaboration, stressing the need for feedback from judges, lawyers, litigants, and the general public. A key highlight was the launch of the Online Feedback Form – Stakeholders’ Engagement for Judicial Reform on the Supreme Court’s official website. This platform invites public suggestions to enhance judicial service delivery and can be accessed at https://scp.gov.pk/Feedback.aspx.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, the Chief Justice commended the dedication of the reform team and reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to fostering an efficient, inclusive, and transparent justice system. The session concluded with a renewed focus on implementing meaningful reforms and enhancing public trust in the judicial process.