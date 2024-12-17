Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students

NEWS AGENCIES
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Quetta  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday handed over the keys of Scooties to the students of Government Girls Postgraduate College Quetta Cantt at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, Principal Girls College and the families of the students were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also announced to provide temporary government jobs for the brothers of two students on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that women’s development is among the priorities of the provincial government saying that the aim of this initiative of the government is to make women empowered and confident.

He said that the middle class is of key importance in our society. I myself belong to a middle class family, he said adding that the provincial government would further expand this scheme of Pink Scooties and full encouragement to be given to the representation of women in every sector at the provincial level.

‘CPEC transformed Pakistan into attractive destination for direct investment’

Tags:

NEWS AGENCIES

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024