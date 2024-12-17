CM to inaugurate first phase of Dhee Rani programme on 19th

LAHORE - Under the “Dhee Rani Program,” led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first phase of the program would be held on December 19 at Expo Centre here. The main arrangements of the group marriage would be organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal. For the details, needy people can contact the helpline 1312. Senior official sources in Punjab Social Welfare department told APP that according to Dhee Rani initiative, poor families grappling with resource constraints in way of their daughters’ weddings, need not worry more as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given the go-ahead to this unique plan which can get the problem resolved by a click on their computers or smartphones on a portal that is now functional. Meanwhile, according to the information available on the portal, girls of the age of 18-40 years, who are orphan, destitute, or disabled, or daughters of disabled parent can apply either themselves, or through their father or guardian. Meanwhile, the Punjab Finance Department has released Rs.1.6 billion, for remote area female students who will get a stipend to go to school. This stipend will be given to schools in remote areas and Rs.1 billion has been approved for repair of roads in the province, while broken roads in Punjab will also be restored. School Education Department sources told APP that the initiative would help remote area female students to return to school.

They said about 26.7 million children are out of school across the country, including a remarkable proportion from South Punjab. Even among those enrolled, many students confront multiple obstacles due to inadequate financial facilities and teacher shortages, especially at the primary and middle levels.