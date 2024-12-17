Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Cold, dry weather predicted across country

10:56 AM | December 17, 2024
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions expected in hilly areas.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely in patches during morning hours in Northeast and South Punjab as well as Upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is dominating most regions, while a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, most areas experienced cold and dry weather, with hilly regions remaining very cold and partly cloudy. Shallow fog persisted in central and southern Punjab.

