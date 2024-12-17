Controversy erupts over Punjab’s BSN nursing program fees

Dera Ghazi Khan - The Punjab Health Department’s new policy for the BSN Generic (Four-Year Degree Program) has sparked widespread criticism for imposing hefty non-refundable fees on students, raising concerns of financial exploitation and corruption in public-sector nursing colleges.

The policy, issued on December 13, mandates Rs. 11,000 per year in non-refundable charges per student, totaling Rs. 44,000 over four years. Critics argue this disproportionately burdens low-income families while generating Rs. 33 million annually from 3,000 students. The breakdown includes Rs. 5,000 for library charges, Rs. 2,000 for laboratory funds, Rs. 3,000 for visiting faculty, and Rs. 1,000 for miscellaneous expenses.

Parents and civil society groups have questioned these charges. They note that library resources in nursing colleges are inadequate, forcing students to purchase books privately, making the Rs. 20,000 library fee unjustifiable. Additionally, laboratory and faculty expenses are already covered by the government’s budget, while the vague “miscellaneous charges” lack transparency and allegedly encourage corruption.

There are allegations that principals collect excess fees during admissions and impose additional charges under pretexts such as events, uniforms, and recreational trips. Critics also highlight broader issues in nursing education, including unqualified faculty, incompetent principals, and non-standardized examinations, which hinder students’ professional growth. Student rights advocates and legal experts have called for the elimination of these charges, greater financial transparency, and independent audits to prevent exploitation. They urge the Punjab Government to align its policies with international standards and ensure accessible, high-quality nursing education.

A student rights advocate high-court, Syed Athar Tirmzi, criticized the policy, stating, “By introducing vague charges like ‘miscellaneous fees,’ the government has essentially legalized corruption. The policy burdens students and strengthens the existing culture of exploitation in public-sector nursing colleges.”

Social commentator Asad Ullah Khan Daudi added, “Library charges make no sense since books are not consumable. Laboratories and faculty are the government’s responsibility. These non-refundable charges are simply a way for principals to exploit students and pocket money.” Muhammad Ali Saddique Advocate High Court stated that while internationally, BSN nursing programs are thriving, in Pakistan, particularly in the 44 colleges of nursing, most institutions fail to meet the prescribed standards. Issues such as a lack of qualified faculty, the appointment of incompetent principals, absence of biometric attendance systems for staff and students, and non-standardized examinations and examiners are undermining this vital profession. As a result, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani nurses face significant challenges in their careers abroad.”