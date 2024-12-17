Court announces death sentence for accused in triple murder case

LAHORE - A district and sessions court on Monday sentenced an accused to death on three counts in a triple murder case. The court also ordered the accused, Shan, to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the victims. However, the court acquitted co-accused Abid Hussain, giving him the benefit of the doubt. Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider Kazmi conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused after charges were proven against him. In 2022, the accused killed his uncle, aunt, and their son over a property dispute. The Mughalpura police had registered a case against the accused. Meanwhile, A sessions court on Monday sentenced an accused, Amir Shahzad, to death in a murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on him. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the trial proceedings and convicted the accused after the charges against him were proven. Assistant District Public Prosecutor Mehzeb Owais presented the challan and testimony of 13 witnesses against the accused during the trial. The accused, Amir Shahzad, shot and killed Shoaib Saleem in Lohari Bazar. The Lohari Gate Police submitted the challan (charge sheet) against him in 2024, and the court decided the case within seven months.